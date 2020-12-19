PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount/funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) would get it on December 25, assured PM Modi yesterday. He made the remarks while addressing the ‘Kisan Kalyan’ event in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Agri Laws Not Introduced Overnight, Govt Serious About MSP, Says PM Modi | Top Points

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM will discuss issues related to farmers on the Birth Anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee adding that crores of farmers will get another installment of PM Kisan Scheme on the same day.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme

Who are not eligible to get benefits under the Scheme? (What are the Exclusion Criteria under the Scheme?)

Land holders, farmer families in which one or more of its members holding constitutional posts, members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State, all serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices