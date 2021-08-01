PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 9th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to be credited to their account. As per the plan of the scheme, an amount of Rs 2,000 will be credited into the accounts of eligible farmers in the next instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As per reports, the amount of the ninth instalment will be credited to farmers’ accounts from August 1.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana: Modi Govt Takes Big Decision, Issues Guidelines To Reprocess Failed Transactions For Beneficiaries

It must be noted that the under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Central government provides financial assistance of Rs 6000 in one year to the eligible farmers of the country. This is being given to them as financial help to cope up with the difficulties. Notably, the financial assistance is being given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each every year.

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the first instalment is credited to farmers' accounts for the period from April 1 to July 31, the second one covers the period from August 1 to November 30, and the third from December 1 to March 31.

Beneficiaries must note that the financial assistance is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership up to 2 hectares.

As per the latest guidelines of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, only those farmers will get the benefit of the scheme who have documents of lands in their own names. But farmers, who have shares in their ancestral land but do not have documents of individual landholdings, will no longer be able to get the benefit of this scheme.

In an effort to bring more transparency in the scheme, the Centre has made it mandatory that farmers, who have made new registration under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, will now have to mention the plot number of their land in the application form.

It must be noted that the PM Kisan Samaan Nidhi Yojana became operational on December 1, 2018 and has 100 per cent funding from the Central government.

