PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The farmers who have registered for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are eagerly waiting for the 10th installment of their amount as it will be disbursed to them on December 15. It must be noted that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments every year. While the first instalment is given between April- July, the second instalment is given between August-November and the third instalment is disbursed between December-March.

The farmers receive their installment of the scheme on their bank account directly which is linked with their Aadhaar card. However, on many occasions, farmers have reported that they could not receive the amount. It is primarily because of the incorrect registration of a certain important information like Aadhaar number or bank account number.

However, if the farmers feel they have provided incorrect Aadhaar number, they can correct it by visiting PM Farmer's website online. And they can also check their name on the beneficiary list.

Here’s how to check name on beneficiary list

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

Here’s how to check name via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

Here’s how to correct bank, Aadhaar details