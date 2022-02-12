PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: The Central government last month had released the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to beneficiaries. The farmers can check all the details by logging in to the official website at pmkisan.gov.in. As per the updates, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is being released to the eligible farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 every 4-month.Also Read - Rahul Bajaj Dies: Political Leaders, Corporates Express Grief; Call Him Bold And Fearless

How many members of a family can claim benefits?

As part of the Pradhan Mantri KIsan Samman Nidhi benefit, the Centre has clearly mentioned that the definition of the family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children. However, the state government and UTs can identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

According to the guidelines, only one member of the family can get its benefit and not both husband and wife.

The beneficiaries must note that the Scheme is being implemented through an Aadhaar linked electronic database containing details of all members of the families of the farmers, whose names appear in the land records

Who can’t get the benefits?

The beneficiaries of higher economic status are not be eligible for benefit under the scheme.

All Institutional Land holders are also not eligible for the scheme.

Former and present Ministers / State Ministers and former / present Members of Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / State Legislative Assemblies / State Legislative Councils, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats are not eligible.

The superannuated / retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs 10,000/- or more (excluding multi-tasking staff / Class IV / Group D employees) are also not eligible.

