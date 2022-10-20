PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to 10 crore farmers, still several farmers in Jharkhand could not receive the benefit for some reasons. As per a report by news agency IANS, the financial benefits have been discontinued for over 15.27 lakh people in Jharkhand as they fail to provide the necessary documents.Also Read - These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here

In this regard, the Union Agriculture Ministry has sought a report on beneficiaries from all the states including Jharkhand.

The development comes at a time when the Central government is identifying those who fraudulently took the benefits under the scheme. However, the amount paid to such people will be recovered by the government.

As per the report, nearly 15.27 lakh beneficiaries in Jharkhand, who either have not submitted the land documents or have not updated the KYC, are under the government’s radar. Out of these 15.27 lakh beneficiaries, 11.2 lakh people have not submitted the land documents while 4.07 lakh farmers have not updated the KYC.

Over 30.97 lakh farmers in May 2019 had registered under the scheme in Jharkhand. They were also paid the financial benefit till four to six installments. However, now the government has stopped sending the financial aid to 15.27 lakh people as they failed to provide the required documents.

In Jharkhand, the beneficiaries who availed of the benefit without submitting land documents are from Deoghar, where 61,442 ‘farmers’ have not submitted the document. Similarly, there are 36,536 such ‘farmers’ in Palamu, Godda (32662), Chatra (29551), Giridih (27215), Hazaribagh (25574) and Ranchi (21973). In the remaining districts as well, there were scores of people taking benefits without proper documents.