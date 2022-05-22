PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: The beneficiary farmers, who are waiting for the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, here’s a big update for you. The central government on Saturday extended the deadline to complete the mandatory e-KYC by a week to May 31, 2022.Also Read - Narendra Modi Hosts Deaflympics Contingent, Says 'You Brought Pride And Glory For India'

The notification released on the PM Kisan portal stated, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022."

The latest benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are likely to be credited to the farmers' account by next month. This means the eligible farmers who are waiting to receive their four-monthly payment of Rs 2,000 from the government will get the good news soon.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who is eligible to receive benefits

Small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible to receive the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

All landholding farmers’ families, who have cultivable landholding in their names, are also eligible to get benefits.

Other than this, the beneficiaries also need to do a PM-KISAN eKYC to get the benefits.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to complete e-KYC process

Visit PM Kisan’s official webpage: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Click on eKYC option available on right side of the page

Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field

The farmers must note that if all the details match, then the eKYC will be completed, otherwise, it will be marked as invalid. Then, you will need to contact the local Aadhar Seva Kendra in case it shows invalid.

Started in December 2018, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is aimed at providing financial assistance to farmer families who need support. As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months. Till now, the Centre has spent over Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the PM-KISAN scheme for the welfare of the farmers.