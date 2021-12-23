PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here comes a piece of good news for lakhs of beneficiaries across the country who were for long time waiting for the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As per the latest updates, the next installment of the scheme will be released to the registered farmers on January 1, 2021. A message in this regard has been sent to the beneficiaries. Various media reports suggested that PM Modi will interact with farmers through video conferencing on January 1 and will transfer the amount to their account.Also Read - BJP Will Register Massive Win in UP: Yogi Adityanath | Exclusive

As per the information sent in the message to the farmers, PM Modi will release the 10th installment under PM Kisan Yojana at 12 o'clock in the day on the first day of the New Year. The registered farmers can join the program through pmindiawebcast.nic.in or Doordarshan.

It must be noted that PM Modi had on December 25 last year released the 7th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. PM Modi had transferred Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families via video conferencing on December 25.

The farmers must know that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The mega scheme from the Centre aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

In this scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check name on the list:

Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Hover over the option of Farmers Corner.

Within the Farmers Corner section, click on the Beneficiaries List option.

Now you select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village from the drop down list.

Click on ‘Get Report’.

The complete list of beneficiaries will appear on your screen, in which you can check your name.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s check installment status