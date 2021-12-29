Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Big Update: The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday confirmed that the PM Modi will release the 10th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1 January 2022. The PMO further added that the 10th instalment will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.Also Read - PM Modi’s Visit to UAE Postponed Amid Omicron Scare, to be Rescheduled in February: Report

The PMO stated that in this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Must Complete e-KYC to Receive 10th installment on New Year. Here’s How to do it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st Jan at 12:30 pm via video conferencing: PMO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Completed Section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Takes a Ride with CM Yogi | WATCH

It must be noted that in the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is being provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund from the Centre is being transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Notably, over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore so far has been transferred to farmer families under this scheme.

During the programme, PM Modi will also release equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Moreover, PM Modi will also interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

How to check PM Kisan 10th installment status