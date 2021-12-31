PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the farmers. Finally their time of waiting has come to an end. As per the earlier announcement by the Centre, the beneficiaries will receive the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana tomorrow 1 January 2022 at 12 PM. The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday made an announcement to this effect. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1 via video conferencing,” the PMO said.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Health Update: How Are You Sourav? From Mamata Banerjee, Amitabh Bachchan to Narendra Modi, People Who Called To Know His Health

As per the latest updates, PM Modi will transfer an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families as part of the 10th installment.

The farmers must note that the in PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is being provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

Notably, the fund will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, a Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, the PMO had earlier stated. The effort is being taken to empower the grassroot level farmers.

During the programme on Saturday, PM Modi will also release equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. He will also interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

PM Kisan Scheme: Here’s how to check name on beneficiary list

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

PM Kisan Scheme: Here’s how to check name in mobile app

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

How to check PM Kisan 10th installment status