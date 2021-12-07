PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the farmers across the country. They are going to receive 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana soon. As per media reports, the Centre likely to release the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi between December 15 to 25. As part of scheme, the registered beneficiaries will receive Rs 4,000 instead of the allocated Rs 2,000 this time. As per the latest updates, the ninth and 10th installments will be coupled for some farmers and they will get more money. This is because many farmers did not get money during ninth installment of the PM Kisan scheme.Also Read - Violators of New Cryptocurrency Guidelines Could Be Fined Rs 20 Crore Or Get Jail Term: Report

The farmer beneficiaries must know that the PM Kisan Scheme is one of the many government-backed plans started by PM Modi. The scheme was announced by the Centre in December 2018 to support farmer families who need financial support.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who are eligible beneficiaries? As per the updates, every farmer family, who have registered themselves for PM Kisan scheme, is eligible to get Rs 6,000 per year from the Central government, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Notably, the amount is given over a period of three quarterly installments throughout the year. The landholding farmer families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. But the institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible under the plan.

The registered beneficiaries, who are part of the PM Kisan scheme, can check their , name and other details through the Farmers Corner in the government’s official PM Kisan portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: What are the new rules? To prevent fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Central government has recently made changes to the documents required to register for the scheme. The Centre has made it mandatory for the beneficiary to have a ration card to register for the scheme. They also need to submit a soft copy of the required documents to the portal. Without these documents, they will not be able to register for the scheme. They also need to upload scanned copies of the required documents, including the Aadhar card, bank passbook, and declaration form.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary status.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Name