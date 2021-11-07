PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If you are a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then here’s a piece of good news for you. The Central government, as reported by media houses, has made preparation for the 10th installment of the scheme and it will be released to your account by December 15. The Central government had transferred money to the farmers on 25 December 2020 last year.Also Read - Use Innovative Ways, Take Help of Religious Leaders: PM Urges District Officials to Scale Up Vaccination

The Central government has so far transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore to 11.37 crore farmers in the country. It must be noted that crores of farmers across the country get Rs 6000 annually un PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Centre transfers this amount online to the account of farmers. If you are also a farmer but are not able to take advantage of this scheme, then there is no need to worry. You can also register your name in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from the due date. Also Read - PM Modi to Meet DMs of 40 Districts with Low Covid Vaccination Coverage Today

As per the new rule, the farmers will now have to submit ration card for registration in PM Kisan Yojana. That is, you cannot register in this scheme without a ration card. At the same time, along with the mandatory requirement of ration card, you can submit soft copies of documents on the portal during registration. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Will Husband, Wife Both be Able to Claim Rs 6,000? Check Who’s Eligible For 10th Instalment

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to register

First to the official website of PM Kisan.

Then go to the Farmers Corner.

Click on the option of ‘New Farmer Registration’ here.

After this, enter the Aadhar number.

Then enter the captcha code and select the state and then proceed with the process.

In this form, you have to fill your complete personal information.

Also, fill the details of bank account and information related to the farm.

After that you can submit the form.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to check installment status

First go to the website pmkisan.gov.in.

Then click on the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ in the farmer website.

Here you click on the Beneficiary Status.

In this, farmers fill the information related to their area, the name of the state, district, sub-district, block and village in this section.

After this, click on the option of ‘Get Report’, the complete list will come in front of you.

After this, you can see the status of your installment in this list.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who can benefit

To take advantage of this scheme, any farmer in the age group of 18 to 40 years can take advantage. Under this, the farmer should have a maximum of 2 hectares of cultivable land.