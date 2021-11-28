PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Only a few days are left for the farmers to receive the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. And to receive the latest benefit, the beneficiaries must link their account with Aadhaar Card. It is must for every registered farmer without which they are unlikely to receive any benefit.Also Read - After Centre’s Assurance, Protesting Farmers Defer Proposed Tractor Rally To Parliament On Nov 29

The farmers must know that the PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 by the Central government to provide aid to farmer families who need financial support. The scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the PM Kisan scheme is applicable to families of all farmers with landholdings. Now, the scheme is not restricted to just small and marginal farmers, though it was initially meant to be so.

A farmer family which comes under the ambit of PM Kisan is eligible to get Rs 6,000 per year from the government. The aid is given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The money is being transferred to the account of the farmers directly over a period of three quarterly installments throughout the year.

The landholding farmer families, who have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. However, institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible to receive any benefit from the plan.

No farmer will get any benefit if the Aadhaar is not linked with their account. After the linking is done, then only the farmer family will be able to receive Rs 6,000 annually as the benefit of the scheme.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with PM Kisan account: