PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 1, 2022 released 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for beneficiary farmers. In the 10th installment, the Central government transferred an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.Also Read - Video: PM Modi Plays Traditional Musical Instruments During His Visit To Manipur | Watch

Apart from the 10th installment of PM Kisan Scheme, PM Modi also released the equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Also Read - Newly Built COVID Hospital to National Highways: PM Modi to Launch 22 Developmental Projects in Poll-bound Manipur Today

During the programme, PM Modi interacted with FPOs. Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Ministers, LGs, Agriculture Ministers and farmers from several states were present during the event. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Stampede Due to Scuffle, Says Shrine Board; Probe Panel to Submit Report in 7 Days | Key Points

Have you received your 10th installment on that day? If not, then you need to do this to get back the amount in these simple steps.

Here’s what to do next? There might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have received the 10th instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN Yojana. If you are one among the farmers who have not received Rs 2000 in your account under, then you can register a simple complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. You can lodge your complain from Monday to Friday. You can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your grievances.

Moreover, you can also know the status of your installment by calling at this Direct HelpLine number 011-23381092. You can contact in the Farmer’s Welfare Section.

All about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The farmers must know that as part of the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is given to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. Notably, the amount is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.