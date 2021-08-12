PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana who were till now getting only Rs 6000 per year, here comes a piece of wonderful news for them. From now onwards, they will get additional Rs 3000 every month under this scheme. And the most interesting thing is you will not have to submit any kind of document for this. When you calculate it for complete one year, farmers under PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana can get Rs 36000 every year.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Over 12.11 Crore Farmer to Receive 9th Installment on THIS Date | Here’s How to Check Status

Notably, this new benefit comes for PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries under PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana. Under this scheme, they can get Rs 36,000 a year in 12 monthly installments of Rs 3,000 per month.

It must be noted that the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana is valid for those farmers who have registered themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Following this the registered farmers will be able to get Rs 36,000 a year in equal monthly installments once they retire.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: When to start investing?

As per the scheme, the farmers need to start investing in the plan for at least 20 years before reaping the benefits. So that one can start investing in the scheme as early as he is 18 years old for securing retirement.

Farmers who are 18 years old have to contribute Rs 55 every month, people above 30 years old have to contribute Rs 110 per month, while all farmers above 40 years of age will have to invest Rs 200 every month to get the benefits after their retirement.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Who can enroll in PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana?

Any farmer in the age group between the age of 18 to 40 years.

The farmer should have less than two hectares of cultivable land.

There is no need for the farmer to submit additional documentation to apply under the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana.