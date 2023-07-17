Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th Installment Likely on July 28, Here’s How to Check Beneficiary List

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Beneficiary farmers must note that various changes have been made to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme this time.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 14th Installment Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Long wait for the beneficiary farmers will end soon as the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana will be released soon. As per the government website, the 14th Installment is likely to be released on July 28.

The government website said PM Modi will release the 14th Installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to around 8.5 crore PM KISAN Beneficiaries on July 28 at 11 AM.

In the meantime, for those farmers who have not yet updated e-KYC and land verification, their 14th installment may get stuck.

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum per family payable in three equal installments of Rs.20001 each, every four months.

Beneficiary farmers must note that various changes have been made to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme this time. The first change was made on the PM Kisan portal regarding the beneficiary status. Now the way you check your beneficiary status has changed. To check your beneficiary status, the registration number is required now.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Beneficiary Status

First you need to visit official website of PM KISAN https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

On the home page, you will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

Then on the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called “Dashboard”

After clicking on the dashboard, you will be taken to a new page

After you click the Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

Then, you select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

Then you need to click on show button

Then you can choose your details

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Update e-KYC

First you need to visit the official PM Kisan website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

On the right hand side of the page, you will see Farmers Corner

There, you will find a box just below Farmers Corner that mentions e-kyc

Click the e-kyc

After a page opens, you will enter your Aadhar number and then the Captcha code shown and click on the search button

Then, you will have to enter your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card and click on Get OTP button

Put in the OTP and click on the Submit For Authentication button

After you click Submit For Auth button, your PM KISAN e-KYC will be successful

