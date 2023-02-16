Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 13th Installment on Feb 24. Check Beneficiary Status Here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the PM Kisan scheme, the Central government offers Rs 6,000 every financial year to farming families by transferring the money to their bank accounts.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers who are waiting for the latest installement of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, here’s a big update for you. The 13th Installment of PM-Kisan scheme is likely to be released on February 24, a report by Zee News claimed. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of 13th Installment of PM-KISAN, the report suggested that the money could be transferred on 24th February 2023 –the day PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme completes 4 years.

As part of the PM Kisan scheme, the Central government offers Rs 6,000 every financial year to farming families by transferring the money to their bank accounts. The three installments of the current financial year have been already transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers while it is believed that the next installment (13th installment) will on February 24.

In October last year, PM Modi had released the 12th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme and had transferred over Rs 16,000 crores to more than 10 lakh beneficiary farmer families

Notably, the PM Kisan Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019 that aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to Check Status

First, visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

On the right hand side of the website, there will be a yellow coloured tab called “Dashboard”

Click on Dashboard

After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

Then click on show button

After this you can choose your details

