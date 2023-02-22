Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: UP Govt Says Rs 51,639.68 Crore Transferred Directly to Farmers

PM KIsan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said a budget provision of Rs 7,248 crore has been proposed for old age/farmer pension scheme and Rs 1,120 crore has been earmarked for Divyang Pension Yojana.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government presented state’s biggest-ever budget of nearly Rs 7 lakh crore on Wednesday and made big announcement for farmers. With regard to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the state government said more than Rs 51,639.68 crore has been given to farmers.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in the year 2022-2023, more than Rs 51,639.68 Crores has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers through DBT,” UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said during state budget presentation.

Lucknow | Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in the year 2022-2023, more than Rs 51,639.68 Crores has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of farmers through DBT: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna pic.twitter.com/5RkERY25Wi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2023

Suresh Khanna further said a budget provision of Rs 7,248 crore has been proposed for old age/farmer pension scheme and Rs 1,120 crore has been earmarked for Divyang Pension Yojana.

The UP government made the announcements about PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at a time when lakhs of farmers across the country are waiting for the 13th installment of thr scheme.

A report by News18 claimed that the beneficiary farmers of PM kisan scheme are likely to get Rs 2,000 in 13th installment this week on February 24.

Under PM-KISAN scheme, every eligible farmer gets Rs 2,000 every four months in 3 installments and the amount gets directly credited to their accounts each year.

For the unversed, the PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 to provide financial assistance to such farmer families who need financial support.

It is a central sector scheme that provides 100 per cent funding to the farmers from the Centre. However, there are certain guidelines regarding the PM Kisan schemes state that every farmer is not eligible to apply for it. The scheme is only meant for small landholding farmers.

PM Kisan Scheme: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

