PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers Now Can Update e-KYC With Face Authentication Feature

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers receive a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

PM Kisan Mobile App: The beneficiary farmers can use the new mobile app as it is available for download on the Google Play Store.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers who are waiting for the latest installment of the scheme can now update their e-KYC with a fresh feature on the PM Kisan mobile app. With the new feature, the registered farmers can complete e-KYC by scanning their face without a one-time password or fingerprint.

The face authentication feature on the PM-Kisan mobile app was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. During the event, he said the implementation of the scheme has become much easier by using technology.

“Through the PM-Kisan mobile App, remote farmers can do e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint,” he said.

launched in February 2019, the scheme is being implemented with effect from December 2018. The 13th installment of PM-KISAN was paid to more than 8.1 crore farmers.

Here’s How to Use

The beneficiary farmers can use the new mobile app as it is available for download on the Google Play Store. The app will also provide very important information related to the scheme and PM-KISAN accounts to the farmers.

Moreover, the farmers can also know the status of land seeding, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, and e-KYC using the No User Status Module.

It should also be noted that the Agriculture Ministry has roped in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for beneficiaries at their doorstep and asked Common Services Centres to organize village-level e-KYC camps with the help of states/UTs.

