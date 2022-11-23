PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Apply For 13th Installment. Check Eligibility, List of Required Documents
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As per latest reports, the 13th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be released around 15 to 20 December this year to eligible farmers.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: The Central government recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) and now the beneficiary farmers are waiting for the 13th installment of the scheme. Part of the central scheme, the registered farmers are given a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.
As per latest reports, the 13th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be released around 15 to 20 December this year on pmkisan.gov.in. However, there has been no official announcement by the government on this as yet
What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?
A fully funded central government scheme, the beneficiaries across the country get Rs 6,000 from the scheme and the fund is credited to their accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Notably, this central scheme covers small and marginal farmers.
How to apply for 13th installment of PM Kisan Yojana:
The eligible farmers can apply can online apply for the PM Kisan Yojana Online Application Form 2022. And they also can visit the official website http://pmkisan.gov.in/ and check out the details including the step by step procedure.
PM Kisan Yojana: List of documents required:
- Details of land owned by the farmers (eligible beneficiary)
- Aadhar Card
- Mobile Number
- Bank account details
PM Kisan Yojana: Eligibility of farmers
The eligible family for the scheme include husband, wife and minor children.
The state government or the UT administration concerned identifies the farmer families which are eligible for the central scheme.
How to check PM Kisan 13th Installment beneficiary status:
- Go to the main site at www.kisan.gov.in.
- Go to the website and scroll down to Farmers Corner on the right side of the page.
- Then click on the tab that says ‘beneficiary status’ under that section.
- On a new page, the name of the person who will get the money and the form that needs to be filled out.
- On the new page, you will be asked how you want to search. There are two choices.
- You can use either the phone number or the registration number to find out what’s going on.
- You can use a cell phone number if you want to. If you put in your phone number, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your phone. Then you’ll need to enter the OTP that shows up on the screen.
- When you click the ‘get data’ button, you will see how the payment is going.
- The status will then say if the payment has been sent to the account of the beneficiary or not.
- The price will go up if you choose to enter a registration number. Just put the registration number in the box and click ‘Get Data’. It will show the status.
- The 13th installment status will be shown on screen whether it has been released or not.
