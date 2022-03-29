PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The deadline to update e-KYC has now been extended by the Central government for the farmers till May 22. Earlier, the deadline to update the e-KYC was March 31, 2022.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Over Rs 4 350 Crore Transferred To Ineligible Farmers, Govt Issues Advisory For Getting Refund

"The deadline of the eKYC for all the PM-KISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022," the notification on the PM Kisan website reads.

For the unversed, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a central scheme that was launched with the objective to offer financial aid to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, all landholding farmers’ families are entitled to get a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year. Notably, the Centre deposits the amount is in 3 equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every 4 months.

As per the latest updates, the last instalment was made by the Central government on January 1, 2022. The 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be released in April 2022.

Here’s how to complete the e-KYC process:

Visit PM Kisan’s official webpage https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Click on eKYC option available on right side of the page

Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field.

The farmer-beneficiaries must note that the eKYC will be updated when all the details match, else, it will be marked as invalid. In case of a mismatch of details, the beneficiaries might need to contact the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

Apart from this, the farmers have also been given the option to use the central government’s offline KYC option. The farmers can visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) present their Aadhar cards to the CSC to get their pm kisan KYC verification completed.