PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: The eligible beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have received 10th installment last month. To know more about the installments, the beneficiary farmers can login to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in and check details.

The farmers must note that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, all the landholding farmer families are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per annum per family and are payable in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each, every four months.

However, to get the 11th installment, the eligible farmer-beneficiaries will have to update eKYC as it is mandatory for them. If this is not done, then the farmers will not receive the payment for the 11th installment.

To update the eKYC, the process of linking the Aadhaar with the account can be done by following some simple steps.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s How to update eKYC

First, the individual farmers will have to login to the official website of PM-Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in

Then, they need to click on the ‘e-KYC’ option on the homepage

After this, a fresh page will open where one will have to enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Soon after this, the beneficiaries will be asked to enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

After entering that one will have to click on ‘Get OTP’

Now, the person will have to enter the OTP in the specified field

The farmers must note that the PM-Kisan e-KYC will be successfully submitted.

If they come across any doubt and queries, the interested individuals can login to the official website of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.