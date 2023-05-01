Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: List of Documents Needed to Apply For 14th Installment

As part of the PM Kisan scheme, eligible beneficiaries get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 a year.

farmers can get benefits if they update their KYC for PM Kisan Yojana.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment of PM Kisan was released by PM Modi in February and now it is being reported that the 14th installment is likely to be released in the next few weeks.

As part of the PM Kisan scheme, eligible beneficiaries get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 a year. The financial assistance is being granted each year in three installments — April-July, August-November and December-March. The fund gets transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly.

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

A central government scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Yojana provides financial aid to the landholding farmer families across the country and in this scheme, every land-owning farmer is given an income support of Rs 6000 every year.

Till now, the Centre has released 13 instalments of the PM Kisan Yojana and in February, the Centre released Rs 2,000 each for beneficiaries. The Centre has transferred Rs 16,000 crore to over 8 crore eligible farmers.

However, farmers can get benefits if they update their KYC for PM Kisan Yojana. The beneficiaries can complete the eKYC process through an OTP-based method on the MKISAN Portal.

M Kisan Yojana: List Of Documents For Application

Landholding papers

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Income certificate.

Mobile phone number

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Status Online

First, you need to visit official website pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

Then, you will have to click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ link under the ‘Farmers’ section.

And then from the drop-down menu, select State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village.

The, you will have to click on the ‘Get Report’.

Finally, the status will be displayed on the screen.

