PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the beneficiaries of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Narendra Modi government has identified various reasons for the transactions failure under PM-KISAN Scheme and has started the process to resend the failed transactions. The Central government said that the reasons for failed transactions are majorly due to Account closed/Transferred, Invalid IFSC, Account Inactive, Account Dormant, Amount exceeds limit set on Account by Bank for Credit/Debit per transaction, Account Holder Expired, Account Blocked or Frozen, Inactive Aadhar, Network failure etc.

The Central government has prepared a guideline to tackle the issues of transaction failures and process the payment to such registered farmers' families. The Centre has issued the SOPs to the States/UTs for necessary action at their end.

As per a report by Zee News, to take the corrective measures in such failed transactions, such transaction failure records will be opened in respective State/UT for correction under the "Correction Module" tab of PM-KISAN portal. Thereafter, all the transaction failure records will be reprocessed for the payment of the respective installment under PM-KISAN Scheme.

It must be noted that under the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, benefits are transferred in three, four-monthly periods. In every four months period, Rs 2000 is transferred to eligible farmers families. Therefore, benefits of Rs. 6000 is transferred annually.