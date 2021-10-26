PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: The Centre has recently made some changes to the documents required to register for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. According to media reports, to register under the PM Kisan Yojana (PM KISAN) and reap the benefits provided by the government, it is mandatory for the beneficiary to have a ration card to register for the scheme.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get 10th Installment This Month | How to Check Balance And Other Details Here

Besides, the beneficiaries are also supposed to submit a soft copies of the required documents, including the Aadhar card, bank passbook, and declaration form. Without the said changes, the applicant will not be able to register for the scheme, news18.com reported. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Govt to Disburse Pending Amount Along With Next Installment

The move, according to the government, is an initial step to end fraudulent activities across the nation and for a smoother and easier registration process. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers to Get Rs 4000 Soon, Register Yourself Before Sept 30

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, crores of farmers across the country get Rs 6,000 annually. The Central government transfers the amount online to the beneficiary’s account.

Earlier, the Centre had also fixed the date for releasing the 10th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. All necessary arrangements have been made to transfer the instalment to the beneficiary’s account by December 15, 2021.

Farmers who want to take benefits under the scheme should register in advance. The government had transferred money to the farmers on 25 December 2020 last year.

Farmers must register themselves before October 30: The farmers who want to get the benefits need to register themselves on or before October 30. If they have not received the last installment, then they will get the previous amount along with the next installment. That is Rs 4000 directly in their account. For registration, just go to the official website of PM Kisan and apply.

It must be noted that the Centre has so far transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore to 11.37 crore farmers in the country.