New Delhi: Those, who are getting a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum under PM-KISAN Scheme, may also get Rs 3,000 per month or Rs 36,000 per year. The amount will be provided by the Central government as monthly pension under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana.Also Read - Twitter Reacts After Reports of Rishabh Pant Testing Positive For Covid-19