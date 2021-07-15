New Delhi: Those, who are getting a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum under PM-KISAN Scheme, may also get Rs 3,000 per month or Rs 36,000 per year. The amount will be provided by the Central government as monthly pension under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana.Also Read - Twitter Reacts After Reports of Rishabh Pant Testing Positive For Covid-19

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, which is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme, all landholding farmer families across the country get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per annum, according to a statement by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Now, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PMKMY) Scheme aims to provide social security net for the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMF) by way of pension, the central government says. Under this scheme, a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to the eligible small and marginal farmers. They will start receiving the amount on attaining the age of 60 years. This is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme. The eligible farmer is required to contribute to a Pension Fund between Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month depending on the entry age. The Central Government also contributes in equal amount to the Pension Fund. The entry age to avail the scheme is between 18 to 40 years. For enrollment, the eligible farmer is required to approach the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or the Nodal Officer (PM-Kisan) nominated by the State / UT Governments. The farmers may also register themselves through the web-portal of the scheme www.pmkmy.gov.in.