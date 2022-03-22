PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: The Central government on Tuesday said that over Rs 4,350 crore has been transferred to ineligible farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and added that it has issued an advisory to states for getting refunds.Also Read - Maharashtra Budget 2022: FM Ajit Pawar Announces Increase In Farmer Subsidy, Debt Waiver

Giving details, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that an amount of more than Rs 4,352.49 crore which is 2 per cent of the total amount transferred to all the beneficiaries has been reported to have been transferred to ineligible beneficiaries. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Punjabi Actor in Centre of Farm Protest At Red Fort, Dies in Accident; CM Channi Expresses Grief

Furthermore, Tomar said an advisory has been circulated to states for getting refund from ineligible beneficiaries and return of funds to the government. Also Read - Delhi Cabinet Approves Compensation Of Rs 20,000 Per Acre To Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Apart from this, he said a facility has been created on the web-portal through which any individual farmer can refund the money through NTRP system. Moreover, he said an amount of Rs 296.67 crore has been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries.

The minister said the funds are released under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana based on the data received from the States/ UTs which goes through many levels of validation including Aadhaar authentication, he added.

Announced in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is a central scheme that aims at providing financial assistance to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.