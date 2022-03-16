PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be sent in the first week of April. Every year, the first instalment is released by the government between April 1 and July 31. Farmers have already received 10 instalments under the PM Kisan Yojana.Also Read - When Madhuri Dixit’s Fan Stalked Her And Entered House, The Fame Game co-star Gagan Arora Reveals| Exclusive

Under the scheme, small and marginal farmer families are given monetary support of Rs 6,000 per year. This amount is given in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment in January 2022 via video conferencing.

To avail of the benefit of the scheme, farmers are required to complete the PM Kisan e-KYC of their farmer account. Also, in a major update, the government made it necessary for the farmers to furnish their ration card numbers while registering for the PM Kisan Yojana.

After the release of the first instalment between April 1 and July 31, the second instalment is transferred between August 1 and November 30. The third instalment is released between December 1 and March 31. So, most probably, the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be released in April 2022.

How To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status? Step-by-step guide here