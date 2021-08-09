New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the ninth instalment of financial benefit of about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on Monday. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families, the PMO said.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana 9th Installment Date 2021: Over ₹19,000 Crore to be Transferred to Eligible Beneficiaries Today. Direct Link to Check Balance Here

PM Modi also interacted with farmer beneficiaries during the event.

PM Narendra Modi releases the 9th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/eiAcByLKje — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

If a State/UT has a village/district wise list of farmers, they may upload the same in a predefined format and with the help of local NIC State Unit. Following Farmer Attributes need to be entered.

State admin and District admin need to be identified for creation/approval of login credentials in case of self registration by District & Block/Tehsil/Taluka officials for records preparation process through PM-KISAN Portal .

. Farmers list as available on the portal is available at Block/Tehsil/Taluka level official’s login for records preparation process through PM-KISAN Portal.

Search facility is also available to get details on Farmers by Name, Aadhaar Number or Mobile Number in case PM-KISAN Portal data is being used. Facility to add new Farmers details shall be available, if details are not found in the list.

For records preparation process through PM-KISAN Portal, the verified list shall be e-signed by the District level or block/tehsil/taluka level officials.

The States Nodal Officer shall submit a district wise e-Signed list of farmers to the Program Division of DA&FW through PM-Kisan Portal.

PM-Kisan Scheme is being implemented through an Aadhaar linked electronic data base containing details of all members of the families of the farmers whose names appear in the land records.

Since payment of all installments pertaining to the trimester August-December, 2019 onwards is done only on the basis of Aadhaar seeded database, Aadhaar number shall be collected for transfer of benefits to eligible farmers.

States / UTs shall ensure that there is no duplication of the payment transferred to eligible families.

The funds pertaining to income support benefit as well as administrative charges shall be released from Government of India to the States’ designated account/mechanism.

The benefit shall be transferred by Government of India to the beneficiaries through a mechanism wherein district wise beneficiaries’ lists shall be certified and uploaded by the States/UTs.

The funds will be electronically transferred via State Notional Account to the beneficiaries’ bank account on the basis of their account numbers and IFSC code.

The amount due to the beneficiaries under the scheme, is to be paid directly into their bank account through the mechanism of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The beneficiary lists would be displayed at Panchayats to ensure greater transparency and information. Further, States/UTs would notify the sanction of benefit to the beneficiary through system generated SMS.

In cases of complaints/grievances emanating subsequent to publication of beneficiary list, the same should be addressed and remedial action taken expeditiously

Addressing the event, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Nation is a witness to the fact that PM Modi has been continuously working for all-round development of the nation. When Olympics was going to be held this yr, he held discussions with the athletes & players before that, he encouraged them.”

Tomar added, “As a result of hard work and dedication of players and PM’s encouragement, India bagged many medals at Olympics. It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that this is India’s best performance in history of Olympics. On behalf of all farmers, I congratulate all athletes.”

Who is eligible to get benefits under the scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Instalment: