PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: In an effort o empower the farmers of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modu on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 trillion under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets. Also Read - 196 Doctors Lose Battle to COVID: IMA Writes to PM Modi Seeking Adequate Care For Medicos & Their Families

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Modi transferred Rs 17,000 crores into the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. Also Read - Imagine if COVID Broke Out Before 2014, PM Modi Takes Swipe at Congress on Swachh Bharat

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that no middlemen or commission was needed as the amount went straight to farmers. He also expressed satisfaction because the objective of the scheme was fulfilled. Also Read - PM to Launch Rs 1 lakh crore Financing Facility on Sunday

“Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click. No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled,” PM Modi said.

Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click. No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled: Prime Minister Narendra Modi https://t.co/jFwTxAAi0S pic.twitter.com/s0depFZ24i — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

PM Modi launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were present.

Designed to help farmers, the fund will catalyse the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres and processing units.

Moreover, these funds will enable the farmers to get greater value for their produce as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage and increase processing and value addition.

Launched on December 1 2018, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) scheme has provided a direct cash benefit of over Rs 75,000 crore to more than 9.9 crore farmers.

Apart from enabling them to fulfil their agricultural requirements, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic.