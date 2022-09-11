PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News Today: Farmer beneficiaries, who are found ineligible due to income tax or other issues and have received the installment amount under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, are required to return the money to the Indian government. The money is given to the poor farmers who are found eligible under the scheme.Also Read - Delhi Police Issue Advisory For Those Visiting The Newly Inaugurated Central Vista

As per a recent investigation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, over 21 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh were found to be ineligible, according to state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

"There are many such cases in which both husband and wife are getting the benefit of this scheme. Those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax," said Shahi.

The minister further added that the money that was previously granted to those ineligible farmers under the program will be recovered.

As per the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding small and marginal farmers families receive a direct payment of Rs. 6000 per year, in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each, every four months, into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. However, if the ineligible farmers have received the amount, they need to immediately return the money to the Central government. Check here, how they can return.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here’s how to return amount

Visit the website PM Kisan

Click on Refund online

Click on “If not paid earlier then select this option to refund the amount online now.”

Select search by from options Aadhaar number, Account number, mobile number

Enter Aadhaar number(If selected Aadhaar) and captcha code

Click on ‘Get data’ and on the next page, you will find all your details along with previous payments.

Click on the refund payment tickbox, enter mail id and contact details and confirm.

On the next page, all the details of refund will be displayed and click on confirm.

Under the payment page, select the bank to make payment.

The PM Kisan website says that it will be necessary and mandatory to return the amount received so far by the ineligible farmers.

After returning the money, it is mandatory for the farmer to submit an application to the District Agriculture Officer/Agriculture Coordinator along with the receipt of the refund.