PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 15th Instalment to be After Two Days on THIS Date, Check Beneficiary Status Here

As part of the PM KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 per annum.

Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Finally, the date has been announced for the release of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana as lakhs of farmers were eagerly waiting for the announcement. According to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar the 15th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan) will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers on November 15, 2023. This installment will provide much-needed financial assistance to over 8 crore farmers across India.

Taking to X, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra said that the 15th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be transferred through DBT to the bank accounts of eligible farmers of the country on November 15, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the PM-Kisan scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

It should be noted that PM Modi on July 27 released the 14th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-Kisan) worth Rs 17,000 crore for about 8.5 crore eligible farmers.

Moreover, the 14th installment of the PM Kian scheme was released in July after the 13th instalment released in February 2023.

What is PM Kisan Scheme?

As part of the PM KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 per annum. The financial assistance is given to the farmers each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March. Notably, the fund gets directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

As per the available data, the Centre so far has transferred a total amount of about Rs 2.50 lakh crore to the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

First log in to the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Then on the home page, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

After this, you have to enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Then, your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Check Your Name on Beneficiary List

First visit the official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab.

Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

How to Register For PM Kisan Yojana

First log in to pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to farmer’s corner

Then click on New Farmer Registration and enter Aadhaar number and fill captcha

After this, enter details and click on ‘Yes’

Fill the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a print out for future reference.

