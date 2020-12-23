Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 25 release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video conferencing. During this time, PM Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families,” the PMO said in a statement. Also Read - Army Chief MM Naravane Visits Leh, Interacts with Fire & Fury Corps Amid India-China Standoff

Furthermore, PM Modi will also have a conversation with farmers from 6 different states during the event and they will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for farmers' welfare. During the event, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present.

Under this wonder PM-KISAN Yojana, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is being provided to all registered farmers across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months.

Announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi Yojana will cost Rs 75,000 crore (US$11 billion) per annum.

With a view to augment the income of the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs), the Centre in 2019 launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi Yojana. This scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of the SMFs in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of the each crop cycle.