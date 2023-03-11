Home

Business

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to PM Fasal Bima Yojana: List of Schemes Announced For Farmers

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to PM Fasal Bima Yojana: List of Schemes Announced For Farmers

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: To address the concerns of the farming community, the Central government has announced several schemes and plans for them.

Launched in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Most of the villages in India are dominated by farming as approximately 60 percent of the country’s population is engaged in agriculture and related activities. And a majority of Indian farmers are small and marginal and own less than 2 hectares of land. Not just that, they also face a number of challenges, including access to credit, inputs, and markets, over-reliance on monsoons for meeting irrigation needs, low productivity, and crop losses due to natural disasters, pests, and diseases.

However, to address the concerns of the farming community, the Central government has announced several schemes and plans for them. These schemes are aimed at providing adequate support to them on various fronts. Check the list of schemes that have been announced for farmers’ welfare.

You may like to read

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was launched in 2016 with the aim to provide farmers with affordable crop insurance. This scheme provides farmers with financial assistance in the event of crop failure or damage caused by natural disasters, pests, or diseases. Food and oilseed crops, and horticultural and commercial crops are covered by the scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Launched in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers. The registered beneficiaries receive a direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per annum in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Kisan Credit Card Scheme

Launched in 1998 by the Centre, Kisan Credit Card Scheme provides farmers with affordable credit for agricultural and related activities. Notably, this scheme was implemented in collaboration with public and private sector banks by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries are given a credit card under the KCC scheme that can be used to obtain credit for agricultural and allied activities such as crop production, livestock, fisheries, and agro-processing.

Soil Health Card Scheme

Launched in February 2015 by the Centre, the Soil Health Card Scheme is aimed at promoting soil testing and improving soil health in the country. The prime objective of the scheme is to help farmers make informed decisions about nutrient management practices by providing them with soil health cards that contain information on their soil’s nutrient status.

PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana

Introduced in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana was launched with the goal of providing farmers across the country with comprehensive irrigation solutions. The PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana focuses on increasing farm water use efficiency, increasing the adoption of precision irrigation technologies, and increasing the cultivable area under irrigation.

Notably, this scheme also encourages the use of micro-irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, which can improve water use efficiency and crop productivity significantly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.