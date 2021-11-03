PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched by the Central government to offer financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across the country. IN this scheme, the Centre provides assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers in 3 installments in a year. Rs 2,000 is transferred to farmers’ accounts every 4 months. So far, money has been sent in 9 installments to the accounts of farmers. And the farmers are eagerly waiting for the 10th installment. Media reports suggest that the 10th instalment will be credited anytime this month.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Submit These Documents Before October 31 To Avail Scheme Benefits

Now the question arises that if both husband and wife apply under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, will they get benefit? In such a situation, you must know that either husband or wife can apply under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Only one person gets the benefit of the scheme. If both have applied for the scheme and received the benefit, then one of them has to return the money. As per the rules of the scheme, this plan is for farmer families.

The family concept in India means husband and wife and two minor children. And as per the rule of the PM Kisan, only one member of the family should ideally get its benefit and not both husband and wife.

Who are eligible beneficiaries: