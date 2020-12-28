New Delhi: While flagging off the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that under PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, around 6500 projects like mega food parks, cold chain infrastructure, agro-processing clusters have been approved. He also stated that Rs 10,000 crores have been approved for micro food processing industries under government’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ package. Also Read - PM Modi Flags Off 100th 'Kisan Rail', Says Big Step Towards Empowering Farmers, Their Income

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana? Also Read - Modi Government Calls Farmers For Talks on Dec 30, Hopeful of Amicable Solution to Their Demands

It is a Central sector scheme and was approved by the Centre in May 2017 for the period of 2016-20 coterminous with the 14th Finance Commission cycle. The scheme has now been renamed as the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY)”. Also Read - India's First Driverless Metro Train Rolls Out in Delhi; PM Modi Says Metro Across 25 Cities by 2025

Objective: The objective of PMKSY is to supplement agriculture, modernize processing and decrease Agri-Waste.

Which Schemes Are Implemented Under PMKSY?

Mega Food Parks

Integrated Cold Chain, Value Addition and Preservation Infrastructure

Creation/Expansion of Food Processing/Preservation Capacities

Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters

Scheme for Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages

Food Safety & Quality Assurance Infrastructure

Human Resources and Institutions

Financial allocation: PM Kisan Sampada Yojana has an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore and is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore, handling of 334 lakh MT agro-produce valuing Rs 1,04,125 crore. This scheme will benefit 20 lakh farmers and generate 5,30,500 direct/ indirect employment in the country by the year 2019-20.