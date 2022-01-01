New Delhi: Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 20,000 crores to the accounts of more than 10 crore farmer beneficiary families in India. The amount was released by PM Modi through a video conference. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to the families of the farmers annually. The payment is made through three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers to Receive 10th Installment Today | Here’s How to Check Name, Status on Beneficiary List

According to media reports, the PM also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 1.24 farmers. He released the grant in the name of 351 Farmer Producer Organisations. The event was attended by the Chief Minister of nine states and different state ministers.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, during the event, said that PM-KISAN was launched as a part of the government’s effort to help the farmers in doubling their income. He also said that on the first day of the year 2022, Rs 20,900 crore is being transferred to about 10.09 crore beneficiaries. In the current year itself, Rs 65,800 crore have been released under the scheme, he added.

The previous instalment of the scheme was released in August 2021. The scheme was originally announced in the February Budget of 2019. Till now, around Rs 1.8 lakh crores have been transferred through the scheme, according to media reports.