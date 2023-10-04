Home

PM Kisan Yojana 15th Installment: Good News For Farmers! Rs 2000 To Be Released On THIS Date; Details Here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Since then, all the farmers who are registered with this scheme are getting Rs. 6000 annually in three installments.

Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update

PM Kisan 15th Installment Release Date: The government is all set to provide the 15th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. If you are already a beneficiary of the PM KISAN scheme then the amount of the PM Kisan 15 installment will be sent to your bank account through DBT mode. Under this scheme, farmers are given Rs 6 thousand annually and this money is given in three installments of Rs 2 thousand each. The Centre had released the 14th instalment of the scheme on July 27, 2023. According to reports, the 15th installment of PM Kisan may be transferred to the farmers’ accounts before November 30. However, there are no official announcement made by the govt.

After the release of the 15th installment, beneficiaries can check the status on the official website pmkisan.gov.in. It is mandatory for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana to get e-KYC done.

How To Register For PM Kisan Yojna 15th Installment

Farmers must visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website at www.pmkisan.gov.in to register.

After reading the terms and conditions, applicants must click the PMKSNY registration button and then the apply button.

Now, candidates must fill out the PMKSNY registration form completely, including all personal information, land information, and bank account information.

Candidates must now click the submit button after scanning all of the papers listed in the blog.

How To Check Beneficiary Status For PM Kisan Scheme?

Beneficiaries need to visit

Then you select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

After this, you will have to enter registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’

Then finally, the status of the instalment will be displayed

PM Kisan Yojna Scheme: How to Update e-KYC

For e-KYC, you can get e-KYC done by visiting your nearest CSC center or nearest bank. Apart from this, you can do this work even sitting at home through PM Kisan Portal. For this, click on the e-KYC option given on the website and follow the further process.

How to Update eKYC?

Choose ‘eKYC’ from the drop-down option under the ‘Farmers Corner’ area on the right-hand side of the screen on the authorised portal

On the next page, fill out the ‘Aadhar OTP e-KYC’ form, enter your Aadhaar number, and click the ‘Search’ button

Once you submit the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, you will receive an OTP through text on the phone number you provided

Your KYC will be successfully updated after you submit the OTP

Steps to do PM Kisan eKYC through CSC Center

Check the following steps to do PM Kisan eKYC through CSC center –

Visit the nearest CSC Center. Ask the concerned person to update the PM Kisan e-KYC online. Provide them with the required information such as valid Aadhar card details. They will fill in the required details and submit them on the website. After that the system will confirm the Aadhar details along with other information. Once they verified details, then e-KYC will be done.

In case of any problem related to PM Kisan Yojana, farmers can contact through helpline number – 155261 or 1800115526 (toll free) or 011-23381092. Apart from this, you can contact via email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

