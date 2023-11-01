Home

PM Kisan Yojana: 15th Installment Likely to be Released Before Diwali, Here’s How to Update e-KYC

For the 15th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it is mandatory for the beneficiaries to get eKYC updated, otherwise, they will be deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

Check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Even as crore of beneficiary farmers are waiting for an announcement from the Centre, reports suggested that the 15th installment is likely to be released before Diwali. More than 8 crore farmers are now waiting to get the 15th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This amount might get disbursed November 12 and in such a situation, the Central government’s plan will be to send money to the accounts of farmers before Diwali, a report by Zee News claimed. Notably, the 14th installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released in July.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is an initiative by the Centre to help farmers by providing them with financial support. PM Modi launched this central scheme on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the scheme, all small and marginal farmers are provided with an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments of Rs 2000 each. This money is directly transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Name on Beneficiary List

First you need to visit official website of the PM KISAN Scheme at pmkisan.gov.in.

On the home page, you will have to click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ link on the homepage.

Then you click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ link and you will be redirected to another webpage.

After this, you will have to select your State, District, Sub-district, Block and Village, and then click on the ‘Get Report’ button.

On the beneficiary list, check your status if you have been shortlisted to avail the benefits of the scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Complete e-KYC Process

First you need to visit the official website – pmkisan.nic.in

Click on ‘eKYC’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section

After getting the ‘OTP Based eKYC’ section, enter your Aadhaar number

Click on ‘Search’

Then, enter your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’

Enter the OTP

After this, eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the entered details

