Home

Business

PM Kisan Yojana: 16th Installment Not Credited to Account? Here’s How to Register Complaint

PM Kisan Yojana: 16th Installment Not Credited to Account? Here’s How to Register Complaint

PM Kisan Yojana: A total of Rs 21,000 crore was released to the beneficiary farmers as part of the 16th installment.

Check PM Kisan Yojana Latest Updates

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Prime Minister Modi during a ceremony in Maharashtra, released the 16th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on February 28, 2024. A total of Rs 21,000 crore was released to the beneficiary farmers as part of the 16th installment.

In PM Kisan Yojana, more than 11 crore farmer families have already received over Rs. 3 lakh crores in their accounts. Moreover, PM Modi also distributed the second and third installments of the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi’, totaling around Rs. 3,800 crores, benefiting approximately 88 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

This 16th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana covers the period from December 2023 to March 2024.

PM Kisan Yojana: 16th Instalment Not Received?

If you are one of the beneficiary farmers who have not received Rs 2,000 yet, then you can register a complaint against it. As per the PM Kisan website, the beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on the PM Kisan portal by the concerned State / UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, are eligible to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Register Complaint

Through Email: Send a detailed message outlining your situation to either pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.

Through Phone Call: You can call the helpline numbers 011-24300606 or 155261 to speak to a representative directly.

Through Toll-Free Number: For a toll-free option, dial 1800-115-526 to connect with the PM Kisan team.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.