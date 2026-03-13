PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment Live: PM Modi to release 22nd Installment today; Here’s how to check balance, steps to apply

Home

Under the latest installment, more than Rs 18,640 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.32 crore farmer families across the country.

कब आएगी किसान सम्मान निधि की 22वीं किस्त?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Guwahati today, March 13, at 5 PM. The installment amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The central government provides Rs 6,000 annually to support farmers financially. Under the latest installment, more than Rs 18,640 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.32 crore farmer families across the country.

What is the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

To recall, the 21st installment of the scheme was released on November 19, 2025, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. More than 90 million farmers received benefits, and over Rs 18,000 crore was transferred last time. The 20th installment, released in August 2025, covered around 98 million farmers, including 24 million women beneficiaries. The scheme aims to help farmers purchase essential agricultural inputs, ensure proper crop care, and reduce dependence on informal loans.

Here’s How to Check The Status:

The 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is scheduled to be released today. You can check the status of your payment from your mobile phone. For the convenience of the farmers, we have listed the steps via which they can check the status:

Visit the official portal pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on “Know Your Status.”

Enter your registration number and fill in the captcha code.

Then enter the OTP received on your mobile phone, and you will be able to see your payment status.

All You Need To Know About PM-KISAN scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme was launched in February 2019

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance to small and marginal farmers across India.

Under the programme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year

The amount will be transferred directly to their bank accounts in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

According to previous data of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to 9.8 crore farmers as the 19th installment in February 2025.

This was followed by the 20th installment in August 2025, under which Rs 20,500 crore was given to 9.7 crore farmers.

Later, in November 2025, Rs 18,000 crore was transferred to nine crore farmers as the 21st installment.

If you are facing any issue in receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, you can contact the scheme’s toll-free helpline number 1800-115-526. You will receive the necessary assistance there.

Sharing details about the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on X that this amount represents respect for farmers’ hard work, honor for the soil, and assurance for the future of farmers.

He said that under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has become a sacred confluence of prosperity, empowerment, and good governance, fulfilling the resolve to transform both the destiny of agriculture and the condition of farmers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.