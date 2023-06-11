Home

PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers Likely to Receive 14th Instalment in Third Week of June. Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Launched by PM Modi in 2019, the PM Kisan Yojana is a significant government scheme where an annual installment of Rs 6000 is sent to the bank accounts of millions of farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana: e-KYC is must to get 14th installement.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As beneficiaries are waiting for the latest installment of the PM Kisan Yojana, it is expected that the 14th installment will be released in the third week of June 2023. However, there is no official announcement on the release date of the PM Kisan scheme. If you are a farmer and have registered for PM Kisan scheme, then you must check your beneficiary status to receive the 14th installment.

A central agricultural scheme, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been formulated for those farmers who meet the programme’s eligibility criteria and have enrolled on pmkisan.gov.in.

The beneficiaries who have already received 13 payments of Rs 2000 each through this programme are now waiting to receive the 14th installment of the scheme.

What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

Launched by PM Modi in 2019, the PM Kisan Yojana is a significant government scheme where an annual installment of Rs 6000 is sent to the bank accounts of millions of farmers nationwide. Each installment of the PM Kisan Yojana of Rs 2,000 is given to the beneficiaries in a gap of four months.

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Check Beneficiary Status

First you will have to log in to the official site of PM Kisan at pmkisan.gov.in.

Then, you go to the farmer corner section on the homepage.

On the home page, click on the option for PM Kisan Beneficiary status.

In this section, enter registration number in the required field and input the CAPTCHA code.

Then click on “Get OTP” to receive a One-Time Password.

After submitting the OTP, you can know PM Kisan beneficiary status.

PM Kisan Yojana: e-KYC Must to Get 14th Installement

If the beneficiaries haven’t done PM Kisan eKYC, then they will not receive the 14th installment as the Centre has now made it compulsory for all registered farmers to update their KYC.

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Update eKYC

Visit the official website of PM Kisan.

Click on the eKYC option on the home page.

Enter your Aadhaar number and click the search button.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Submit the OTP to complete the eKYC process.

