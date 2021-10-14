New Delhi: With an aim to raise the income of farmers across the country, the central government has launched a scheme of “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmers Produce Organization (FPOs)”. Under the scheme, a provision for financial assistance to the tune of Rs 18 lakh to each FPOs as establishment cost for three years has been made, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Govt to Disburse Pending Amount Along With Next Installment

PM Kisan Yojana FPO – Top Points

In addition to this, provision has been made for matching equity grant up to Rs 2,000 per farmer member of FPO with a limit of Rs 15.00 lakh per FPO, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers stated.

There is also a credit guarantee facility up to Rs 2 crore of project loan per FPO from eligible lending institution to ensure institutional credit accessibility to FPOs. Suitable provision for skill buildings of the FPOs has also been made,

“The Government of India has approved and launched the Central Sector Scheme of “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations(FPOs)” to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs till 2027-28 with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 6865 crore,” Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare stated.

Under the scheme, the formation and promotion of FPO is based on Produce Cluster Area approach and specialized commodity based approach. While adopting cluster based approach, formation of FPOs will be focused on “One District One Product” for development of product specialization, the Central government stated.

PM Kisan Yojana FPO Scheme Registration