PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s What Beneficiaries Must do If They Have Not Received 14th Installment

PM Kisan Yojana: Before registering any complaint, farmers need to check if the name is mentioned in the beneficiary list or not.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: If farmers have not received the latest installment, they can register a complaint at the PM Kisan helpdesk.

PM Modi on Thursday released the 14th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to about 85 million beneficiary farmers. With this, a total amount transferred to beneficiaries has now surpassed Rs 2.59 lakh crore. However, there may be instances when an eligible farmer may not have received the installment.

If farmers have not received the latest installment, they can register a complaint at the PM Kisan helpdesk. The helpline numbers are 011-24300606 and 155261. There’s also a toll free number available- 18001155266. Alternatively, they can also email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in in order to register grievances.

However, before registering any complaint, they need to check if the name is mentioned in the beneficiary list or not.

As per the PM Kisan documents, the beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on the portal by the concerned state/UT governments in a particular 4-monthly period, will be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself.

One of the reasons why beneficiaries could not receive the PM Kisan instalment may be due to failure in the e-KYC norms. The Centre has made it mandatory for all PM Kisan Yojana beneficiaries to complete the e-KYC process.

What is PM Kisan Yojana

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred so far and the money is transferred each year in three instalments to the farmers – April–July, August–November, and December–March.

How To Register A Complaint

First you visit pmkisan.gov.in

Then, on the home page you select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page. Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat.

After this enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’

Then the status of the instalment will be displayed

How to check name in the beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM KISAN portal

Under to ‘Farmers Corner’ and click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ button.

Enter the Status, District, Sub-district, Block, Village and click on the ‘Get Report’ button.

On July 27, PM Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to nation and said that these one-stop centres for farmers will pave way for their prosperity. These PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras will cater to the needs of farmers by providing agri-inputs (such as fertilizers, seeds, implements), testing facilities, generating awareness about government schemes, and capacity building of retailersat block/district level outlets.

PM further said,” Today the country’s farmers have received ₹18,000 crores under the PM Kisan Samriddhi. Today, 1,25,000 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) centres have started in the country.”

