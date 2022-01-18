New Delhi: On January 1, 2022, PM Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana. The money was released via video conference. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Rs 6,000 per annum is paid to each landholding farmer family in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The farmers can check their names on the PM Kisan beneficiary list.Also Read - Best Time to Invest in India, Says PM Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit | 10 Points

PM KISAN Yojana or PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme was launched with the objective to provide financial help to small landholding farmers. Earlier, this scheme was limited to people with a landholding of fewer than 2 hectares. But later, PM Kisan yojana was extended to all small landholding families. A family consists of a husband, a wife and a minor child, according to the official definition. Also Read - PM Modi Declares January 16 as National Startup Day, Calls Startups As Backbone of New India

On January 1, 2022, a grant of Rs 14 crore was released to 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). This is expected to benefit 1.24 lakh farmers. The PM Kisan status can be checked on its official portal www.pmkisan.gov.in.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Add Your Name To PM Kisan Beneficiary List?

The eligible farmers can follow the below-mentioned steps to register their name under the PM Kisan Yojana. Go on the website, www.pmkisan.gov.in. Now, on the home page, you will find the ‘Farmers Corner’. Click on it. Next, Click on ‘New farmer registration’. A registration form will open for you now. Fill in all the details correctly and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Save the hard copy for future reference.

Important Documents Required For PM KISAN Application