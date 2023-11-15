Top Recommended Stories

  • PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: PM Modi to Release 15th Installment Shortly, Rs 18,000 Crore to be Disbursed Today
PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: PM Modi to Release 15th Installment Shortly, Rs 18,000 Crore to be Disbursed Today

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: From the time of the launch of the scheme, the Central government has disbursed more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers.

Updated: November 15, 2023 10:24 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: PM Modi is all set to release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN Yojana, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khunti, on Wednesday. During the event, PM Modi will disburse nearly Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer. In the previous 14th instalment, nearly 80.5 million farmers had received Rs 17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July.

In the 13th instalment in February, PM Modi had disbursed Rs 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers at Karnataka’s Belagavi. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were also released in May and October 2022.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How To Apply

    First, you will have to visit official website pmkisan.gov.in

    Then, you click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

    Here, you will have to enter the required details and click on ‘Yes’

    You will have to fill in the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates

    In the 15th installment, over 8.0 crore farmers will receive an amount of more than Rs. 18,000 crore by PM Modi.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

    First, you need to visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

    On the home page, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

    In this page, you need to enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

    Then, the beneficiary status will appear on the home screen.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana: Over Rs 2.42 Lakh Crore Disbursed

    From the time of the launch of the scheme, the Centre has disbursed more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates

    The Centre said the PM Kisan scheme has benefited over 30 million women farmers, who collectively received over Rs 53,600 crore.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates

    As part of the PM-KISAN Yojana, the Centre offers income support of Rs 6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. The whole amount is paid in three equal cash transfers of Rs 2,000, one every four months.

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates

    PM Modi is all set to release the 15th installment of PM-KISAN Yojana ina short while at Jharkhand’s Khunti.

