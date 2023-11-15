Home

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: PM Modi to Release 15th Installment Shortly, Rs 18,000 Crore to be Disbursed Today

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: From the time of the launch of the scheme, the Central government has disbursed more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore to eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana Live Updates: PM Modi is all set to release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN Yojana, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, at Jharkhand’s Khunti, on Wednesday. During the event, PM Modi will disburse nearly Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer. In the previous 14th instalment, nearly 80.5 million farmers had received Rs 17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July.

In the 13th instalment in February, PM Modi had disbursed Rs 16,800 crore to nearly 80 million farmers at Karnataka’s Belagavi. The 11th and 12th instalments under the PM-KISAN scheme were also released in May and October 2022.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Live Updates Here

