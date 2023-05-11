Home

PM Kisan Yojana: Check List of Farmers Who Are Not Eligible to Receive 14th Installment

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the PM Kisan scheme, the eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 every four months. The total amount received by one beneficiary farmer in one year is Rs 6,000.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: It is expected that the 14th installment will be released by the end of May.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As thousands of the beneficiaries are eagerly waiting for the latest installment of the PM Kisan scheme, the 14th installment of the yojana is expected to be released by PM Modi soon. The central government has not yet confirmed the dates for the release of the 14th installment. However, it is expected that the amount of the scheme will be released by the end of May. The 13th installment of the PM Kisan scheme was released in the month of February.

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Apply For 14th Installment

First, log in to the official website pmkisan.gov.in

Then you have to go to the farmer’s section

After this, you need to click on the New Farmer Registration option

Then, you will have to submit your Aadhaar number

Then, fill up captcha code

After this, you need to submit other appropriate details

After clicking on the Yes options, you have to fill out all the required details

Download the form and take a print for further use

PM Kisan Yojana: Check Who Are Eligible Farmers

The landholding farmers who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

PM Kisan Yojana: Check Who Are Not Eligible Farmers

Institutional land holders

Farmer families holding constitutional posts,

Farmer families serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government

Professionals such as doctors, engineers and lawyers

Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,

PM Kisan Yojana: Documents Required For Registration

Income certificate

Aadhaar Card

Bank account details

Legal property documents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.