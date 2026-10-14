PM Kisan 24th Instalment Update: Will farmers receive Rs 2,000 on Dussehra? Check latest update here

Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each, directly into their bank accounts. Farmers are now awaiting the release of the 24th instalment, with many keen to know the expected PM Kisan 24th instalment date and whether the amount will be credited around Dussehra 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/pm-kisan-yojna-narendra-modi-24-instalment-shivraj-singh-chouhan-agriculture-minister-narendra-modi-dussehra-farmers-in-india-banks-8535901/ Copy

PM Kisan 24th Instalment Update: Will farmers receive Rs 2,000 on Dussehra? Check latest update here

New Delhi: The 24th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be released on October 20, according to various media reports. It is important to note that the Modi government generally releases installments under the PM Kisan Yojana in every four months. There is a strong possibility that the Agriculture Ministry could give a major gift to millions of farmers across the country on the occasion of Dussehra.

Here are some of the key details:

23 installments of the PM Kisan Yojana have been released so far.

There has been no official update regarding the 24th installment (PM Kisan Yojana 24th Installment).

October 20 is being discussed as a possible date for the next installment.

Dussehra falls on this day, and it will also mark the completion of four months since the previous installment was released.

It is being speculated that the next installment could be credited to farmers’ accounts on October 20.

October 20 marks the festival of Dussehra, and banks will remain closed on this day.

There is also a possibility that the installment may not be released on October 20.

The government may instead transfer the Rs 2,000 installment under the PM Kisan Yojana to farmers’ bank accounts before the festival of Diwali.

When Was the Last Installment of the Calendar Year Released?

To recall, the third installment of the calendar year under the PM Kisan scheme was released on November 19, 2025 last year. However, the 20th installment was released on August 2. There was a gap of 3 months and 17 days between the second and third installments of the year. Meanwhile, in 2026, the second installment was released on June 20, and four months will be completed on October 20.

In such a scenario, there is a greater possibility that the government will release the 24th installment of the PM Kisan scheme before Diwali. The chances of it arriving before Dussehra are very low. The 24th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana is more likely to be released after Dussehra but before Diwali.

If Multiple Names Are Listed in One Khatauni, Will Everyone Receive Rs 6,000?

Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year under the PM Kisan Yojana. This amount is transferred to their bank accounts in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. However, if the names of several brothers appear in the Khatauni (land ownership record) for the same piece of land, it does not automatically mean that each of them will receive Rs 6,000 separately.

Suppose four brothers’ names are listed in the same Khatauni. In that case, it is important to check each brother’s share in the land and whether they are cultivating their respective portions. If their shares are clearly defined and each brother qualifies as an individual farmer, they may be eligible to receive the benefits of the scheme separately. However, final eligibility will be determined in accordance with the rules of the PM Kisan Yojana.