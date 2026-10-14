PM Kisan 24th Instalment Update: Will farmers receive Rs 2,000 on Dussehra? Check latest update here

New Delhi: The 24th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be released on October 20, according to various media reports. It is important to note that the Modi government generally releases installments under the PM Kisan Yojana in every four months. There is a strong possibility that the Agriculture Ministry could give a major gift to millions of farmers across the country on the occasion of Dussehra.
To recall, the third installment of the calendar year under the PM Kisan scheme was released on November 19, 2025 last year. However, the 20th installment was released on August 2. There was a gap of 3 months and 17 days between the second and third installments of the year. Meanwhile, in 2026, the second installment was released on June 20, and four months will be completed on October 20.
In such a scenario, there is a greater possibility that the government will release the 24th installment of the PM Kisan scheme before Diwali. The chances of it arriving before Dussehra are very low. The 24th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana is more likely to be released after Dussehra but before Diwali.
Eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year under the PM Kisan Yojana. This amount is transferred to their bank accounts in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. However, if the names of several brothers appear in the Khatauni (land ownership record) for the same piece of land, it does not automatically mean that each of them will receive Rs 6,000 separately.
Suppose four brothers’ names are listed in the same Khatauni. In that case, it is important to check each brother’s share in the land and whether they are cultivating their respective portions. If their shares are clearly defined and each brother qualifies as an individual farmer, they may be eligible to receive the benefits of the scheme separately. However, final eligibility will be determined in accordance with the rules of the PM Kisan Yojana.
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