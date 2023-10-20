Home

Business

PM Modi Announces Ambitious Plans To Transform India’s Railways; Here’s What He Said

PM Modi Announces Ambitious Plans To Transform India’s Railways; Here’s What He Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced ambitious plans to transform India's railways in the next 10 years. He said that the government will invest heavily in new infrastructure and technology to make the railway system more efficient, reliable, and accessible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Indian Railways news update: In his speech on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “Namo Bharat” train offers a glimpse of the country’s future. He stated that the entire railway system of the country will be transformed in the coming 10 years and that the “Namo Bharat” train will be connected to other parts of the country like Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. He also mentioned that its noise level is lower than that of an airplane and that this train defines the aspirations of a new India.

Trending Now

PM Modi Mentions “Namo Bharat”

PM Modi’s speech is a significant development, as it highlights the government’s commitment to modernizing India’s railway system. The ‘Namo Bharat‘ train is a state-of-the-art train that is equipped with a number of features that make it more comfortable and efficient than traditional trains. For example, the train has a lower noise level, which makes it more pleasant for passengers to travel on. Additionally, the train is equipped with a number of safety features, such as an anti-collision system and a fire detection system.

You may like to read

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corrido

PM Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station on Friday. He also flagged off the country’s first RapidX train, named ‘Namo Bharat’, connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System in India.

During this event, the PM recalled laying the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor four years ago and marked its operation today on the Sahibabad to Duhai Depot stretch. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inaugurate the projects whose foundation stones are laid and expressed confidence that he will be present to inaugurate the completion of the Meerut stretch of RRTS after one and a half years.

The Prime Minister said that the Namo Bharat train has modernity and speed. “Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions”, the Prime Minister said. He stressed that India’s development is only possible through the development of its states. He also mentioned that two metro lines in Bengaluru have been dedicated to the country on the same day, improving the connectivity of the IT hub. Now, nearly 800,000 people are traveling by metro there every day. He extended his congratulations to all the people of Bengaluru for the new metro facility.

High-speed ‘Namo Bharat’: Details

PM Modi said, “The high-speed ‘Namo Bharat’ train is made in India. The screen door system on the platform is also made in India.” He stressed that Namo Bharat is a glimpse of India of the future and exemplifies the transformation of the nation with growing economic muscle.

He further stated that today’s India is recognized worldwide. “Today’s India launches 5G and takes it to every corner of the country. Today, India conducts the most digital transactions in the world. I want to give a guarantee to the young generation of today that by the end of this decade, you will not find Indian trains second to none in the world”, Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi bought the first ticket by scanning the QR code from his mobile and boarded the train, where he met with students. He also interacted with the train staff. He reached Vasundhara Sector-8 by travelling in the ‘Namo Train.’ During this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES