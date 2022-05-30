PM CARES For Children | New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, announced benefits under the PM Cares for Children scheme. The announcement was made through video conferencing. Modi transferred scholarships to school-going children and distributed passbooks of the PM CARES for Children to children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. He also handed over health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to the children.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step By Step Guide To Complete eKYC To Receive 11th Installment Here

Under the PM CARES for children scheme, monetary support of Rs 4,000 per month would be given to the children to help them in higher education and professional courses. Using the Ayushman Health Card, they can avail the treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Congress Workers Protest Outside AAP Office in Chandigarh, Kejriwal's House in Delhi | LIVE

During the video conference, he said, “PM CARES fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you.” Also Read - PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mohatsav At Pragati Maidan Today | 5 Things To Know

What is PM Cares For Children scheme?

PM Cares for Children was launched on May 29, 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was launched in order to support the children who have lost both of their parents due to Covid-19, during March 11, 2020, and February 28, 2022.

Under the scheme, the financial support of Rs 10 lakh will be given to children when they attain 23 years of age. The support includes health insurance and scholarships to make the self-sufficient.

How to avail benefits under PM CARES for Children?

The government had launched the portal to register the children who have lost both their parents/ guardians in the Covid-19 pandemic. You can go to https://pmcaresforchildren.in/ and register the ward on the portal On approval by the government, the benefits will be transferred to their bank account. Currently, the government has received 9042 applications under the scheme. 4345 applications have been approved by them.

(With agency inputs)