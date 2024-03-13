Home

Business

Vande Bharat Express Running From Hazrat Nizamuddin To Khajuraho Flagged Off; Check Stoppages, Fare And Route Details

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express starts from Khajuraho to Hazrat Nizamuddin on all days except Mondays.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express Update: In a step to make the journey of commuters travelling from Delhi to Khajuraho smooth and comfortable, Indian Railways has launched the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, which passes through Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off this train from Delhi on Tuesday. The train starts from Hazrat Nizamuddin station and reaches Khajuraho directly via Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Preparations for its operation have intensified.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: Route Details/ Stoppages (Train Number- 22469)

The Vande Bharat Express starts from Khajuraho to Hazrat Nizamuddin on all days except Mondays. Setting off from Khajuraho at 2:50 PM, it makes brief stops, arriving at Chhatarpur at 3:17 before reaching Tikamgarh by 4:12 PM. The journey continues as the train reaches Lalitpur by 5:20 PM. Then the train reaches Jhansi by 6:25 PM, speeding to Gwalior by 7:30 PM before moving on to Agra by 9:00. The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat concludes its journey as the clock strikes 11:10 in the night at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (22470)

In its return, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (22470) starts from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6:00 AM and returns to Khajuraho by 14:20 PM the same day.

The Vande Bharat train offers a comfortable ride for passengers from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Khajuraho, making stops at major stations like Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. The journey, which spans approximately 667 kilometers, will only take about 6 hours and 40 minutes, which is very little as compared to the normal train journey, which takes 13 hours and 40 minutes. Notably, unlike the Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train, which does dock in Agra, this express train won’t be stopping there or in Mathura for any sightseeing.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: Ticket/ Fare Details

Hazrat Nizamuddin to Khajuraho

CC- Rs 1,665

EC- Rs 3,055

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: Significance

The arrival of a new Vande Bharat Express train in the Bundelkhand area will significantly upgrade the transportation network. It’s a landmark moment as it’s the first high-speed train to grace this region, promising to bring about a positive change for both local travelers and overseas tourists exploring Khajuraho. Notably, there are three Vande Bharat trains in service throughout Madhya Pradesh, specifically the Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat, the Bhopal-Rewa Vande Bharat, and the Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat.

